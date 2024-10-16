McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 864,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

