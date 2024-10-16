McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MDT remained flat at $89.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 563,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,642. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

