McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. 661,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,442. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

