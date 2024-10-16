McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.92.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $313.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $315.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

