Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 20.4 %

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

