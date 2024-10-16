Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of MTNB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 51,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,294. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company’s LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

