Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($138,939.67). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
