Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42.30 ($0.55). 1,163,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 46.65 ($0.61).

In related news, insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($138,939.67). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

