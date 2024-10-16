Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

