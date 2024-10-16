Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 20,351,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 53,897,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 25.2% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

