Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

