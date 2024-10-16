Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 287,382 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.