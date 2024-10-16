Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 1,412,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,169. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

