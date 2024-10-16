Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

