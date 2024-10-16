Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

