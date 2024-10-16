Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,431 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.