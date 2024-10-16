Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

