Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

