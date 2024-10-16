Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 321,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 558,617 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

