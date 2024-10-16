Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,939. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

