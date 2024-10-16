Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 153.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

