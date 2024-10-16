Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 338,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,292. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

