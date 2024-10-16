Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.82. The stock had a trading volume of 705,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

