Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.