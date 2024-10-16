Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $533.10. 4,807,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,597. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $537.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.29. The company has a market cap of $482.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

