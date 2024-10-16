Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 25 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $833.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $844.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

