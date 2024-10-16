Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWN opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

