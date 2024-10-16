Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $434.12 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $199.29 and a one year high of $440.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.30.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

