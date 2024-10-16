Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

