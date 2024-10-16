Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $216.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.