Macquarie Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after acquiring an additional 376,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

