Macquarie Lowers Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Underperform

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.80 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

