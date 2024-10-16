M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Director Sells $81,056.00 in Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,440.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivan Arteaga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ivan Arteaga sold 400 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $19,764.00.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

MPTI traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 46,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,290. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

