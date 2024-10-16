Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stock Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.08% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 41.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $385.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.58%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.