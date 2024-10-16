Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.