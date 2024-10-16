Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 2,194 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000.

CGUS opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

