Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

