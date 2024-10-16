Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

