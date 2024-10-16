Lynch & Associates IN Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $700.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

