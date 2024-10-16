Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $67.00.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

