Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,301 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

