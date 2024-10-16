Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.