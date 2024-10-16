Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 1,399,092 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

