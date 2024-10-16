Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,174.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $819.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

