Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,436 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,557,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,023,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.18. 3,724,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

