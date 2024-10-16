Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $287.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.93 and its 200-day moving average is $297.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

