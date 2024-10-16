Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 118.35%.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Stories

