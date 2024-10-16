Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

