Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $382,000.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:FYLD opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.