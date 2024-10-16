Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LBPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,559. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

