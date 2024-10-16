Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,631,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770,552 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for about 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $324,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 6.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,912. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $67.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.